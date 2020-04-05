Norway tests for coronavirus: Only 5% of suspected cases positive

According to a report in The Telegraph, Norway has tested a larger percentage of its population than many other countries, with surprising results.

101,986 people have been tested so far for coronavirus, these being people who reported suspicious symptoms. Of those, only 5,208 people have tested positive, less than 5% of the total.

Dr. Dag Berild, associate professor at Oslo University Hospital, said that he believed that the low level of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Norwegian hospitals was playing a role in the low mortality rate in Norway.

"Many of the influenza pneumonia cases are complicated by bacterial pneumonia, so if that is also the case with coronavirus, then patients in a country with a low resistance rate among bacteria would have a better prognosis than those in Italy, where they have an awful lot of resistant bacteria, particularly in Lombardy," he said.