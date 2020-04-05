MK Segalovich: The elderly at-risk need special approach, more testing

MK Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid) addressed the Knesset's coronavirus committee today, focusing on the government's protection of the elderly.

"The main at-risk group are the older members of society," he said, "and specifically, those in residential homes, in sheltered housing, and in geriatric wards. Of course the doctors and nurses treating them and other coronavirus patients are also at great risk. But we haven't been hearing any answers in this committee for these people, over the last week and a half.

"Unfortunately, there has still not been any concentrated effort to test this population ... and this raises many question marks over the government's handling of the situation. There must be a change of course, and it's not too late to make this change," he said.