Queen of England to address nation at 8pm GMT

At eight o'clock British time, the Queen of England will address her subjects, bringing a message of hope and encouragement in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

The four-and-a-half minute speech has already been recorded from Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch and her husband are self-isolating. The camera man was dressed in protective clothing and all other technical staff remained in a separate room.

In her speech, the Queen noted that this epidemic has "brought grief to some" and "financial difficulties to many," as well as "enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

In an effort to rally patriotic spirit, she stated her belief that, "Those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."