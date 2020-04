21:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Gafni: No coalition if lockdown imposed on haredi neighborhoods Read more "We will not be partners of anyone who imposes lockdown on haredi sector. This is a red line for us," Chairman, United Torah Judaism (UTJ). ► ◄ Last Briefs