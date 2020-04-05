21:00
  Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20

Report: Likud demand veto on senior judge appointments, B&W oppose

Kan 11 News reports that there is currently an impasse on the matter of the judiciary in the negotiations for a unity government.

Likud officials want a veto on all appointments of senior judges by the committee for choosing judges, and are demanding that the opposition's representative on the committee be removed.

Blue & White party officials have responded that they will not permit the committee to become politicized.

