News BriefsNissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20
Report: Likud demand veto on senior judge appointments, B&W oppose
Kan 11 News reports that there is currently an impasse on the matter of the judiciary in the negotiations for a unity government.
Likud officials want a veto on all appointments of senior judges by the committee for choosing judges, and are demanding that the opposition's representative on the committee be removed.
Blue & White party officials have responded that they will not permit the committee to become politicized.
