Knesset committee to decide on Labor-Meretz split tomorrow

Tomorrow, the Knesset's Regulatory committee will reach a decision on whether to approve the request of MKs from Labor and Meretz, who ran on a joint slate, to split into two separate parties.

Two of Labor's MKs, Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli, intend to join the unity government currently being negotiated. The third Labor MK, Meirav Michaeli, along with Meretz's MKs, have stated their intention to remain in the opposition.