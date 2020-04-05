|
20:49
Reported
News BriefsNissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20
Joint List opposes granting Gantz extension to form gov't
MK and head of the Blue & White party Benny Gantz has told President Rivlin that he will probably need to request an extension to the period allotted to him to form a government, as the law permits.
The President has said he will study the matter; meanwhile, MKs from the Joint List, who recommended Gantz to the President to form a government, have said that they will oppose him being granted an extension.
