18:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Knesset employees from Bnei Brak not exempt from lockdown The Knesset officer has announced that from tomorrow, employees of the Knesset including advisers, party workers, and security guards, who live in Bnei Brak, will not be permitted to leave the city to travel to their place of employment. ► ◄ Last Briefs