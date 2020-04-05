Histadrut Chair: Current economic plan will lead to collapse

Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar David and Chairman of the Business Sector, Dovi Amitai, contacted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today, urging him to reform the economic plan for the current crisis and also to restart the economy immediately after the Pesach holiday break.

In a detailed letter to the prime minister, Bar David and Amitai wrote that, "The large numbers sound good, but they don't really mean anything," noting that "the uncertainty that still prevails ... is likely to put a damper on the economy and lead it to collapse."

If the government does not amend its plans, they warned, "this attempt not to touch the state's coffers is [likely to lead to] a fracturing of social resilience."