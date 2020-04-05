|
17:55
Reported
Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20
Police visit 73,000 homes to check for quarantine compliance
Israel Police have opened cases against 144 people who are under investigation due to suspicion that they broke quarantine guidelines.
So far, around 73,000 visits have been made to the homes of people ordered to self-quarantine. 12,936 tickets have been issued, and closure orders given to 85 businesses which remained open, in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines.
