15:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Ben Gurion airport employee makes full recovery from coronavirus Huda Dror, an employee at Ben Gurion airport who contracted the coronavirus, has made a complete recovery. He was the 62nd person recorded as having the virus in the country, and was taken to Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, where he was placed on a ventilator in serious condition. Today he is off the ventilator and breathing on his own, and is responsive. He is set to be transferred soon to the coronavirus recovery ward at Ichilov. ► ◄ Last Briefs