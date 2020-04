14:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Hamas leader: If Gazans die, Israelis will be unable to breathe Read more Yahya Sinwar accuses DM Bennett of 'Merchant of Venice mentality,' says COVID-19 is punishment for US declaring J'lem Israel's capital. ► ◄ Last Briefs