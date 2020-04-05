Fifteen Israeli travelers rescued from Vietnam

After much effort, the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam succeeded in extracting the last Israeli travelers from the country on their way to Israel.

Israeli Consul Liat Shoham and embassy staff assembled travelers in the city of Hanoi, locating for them commercial flights that would allow their arrival in Israel. In addition, the embassy helped travelers reach the airport despite the closure in the capital Hanoi.

Israeli Ambassador to Hanoi Nadav Ashker said "I'm happy and proud that all our efforts have finally borne fruit. We've been able to send the last 15 travelers who wanted to go home. In a few more hours they will land in Israel and can celebrate Passover at home."