14:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Government seeks to approve additional budget of NIS 90 billion The government will hold a telephonic government meeting tonight at 9 p.m. The government will discuss the draft of the Basic Law: The State's Economy (Temporary Order for 2020), and seek to approve a budget addition of NIS 90 billion for government actions. ► ◄ Last Briefs