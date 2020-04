14:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Rock attacks on Highway 446 continue Islamic operatives violate the closure and continue to harm Jewish travelers. Last week, a Jewish vehicle was hit by a projectile on Highway 446 in Binyamin. The driver was miraculously saved. ► ◄ Last Briefs