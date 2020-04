14:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Netivot: Close order issued to study institution where prayer was held The police issued a closure order for 30 days to a religious studies institution in Netivot that operated and held a prayer nearby with dozens of participants in violation of the Public Health Order and emergency regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs