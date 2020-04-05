4 investigated on suspicion of disseminating misinformation

Police in the Lahav 433 cyber unit investigated four suspects from Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Kfar Saba, and Haifa on suspicion of distributing misinformation regarding the duty of civilians to be in solitary confinement and fines.

The suspects allegedly made use of an unidentified number and sent the messages posing as Health Ministry representatives, causing panic among message recipients, their relatives, and those around them.

In coming days, their cases will be referred to the Cyber ​​Department in the State Attorney's Office that coordinates all handling of false publications regarding the fight against the coronavirus for the purpose of deciding on the further criminal proceedings.