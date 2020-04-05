|
Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20
Energy Ministry reports fuel consumption drop in March
The Energy Ministry today published its estimate of fuel consumption figures in Israel for March, which shows that last month there was a decrease in gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel consumption.
In the last third of March, gasoline consumption in the Israeli economy fell by about 64% compared to the same period last year. In general, gasoline consumption was about 26% lower in March compared to March 2019, according to the Energy Ministry's Fuel and Gas Administration.
