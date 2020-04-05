|
News Briefs
Ship carrying millions of eggs docks at Ashdod Port
Government ministries were able to import millions of eggs from Spain that arrived this morning at Ashdod port. Two ships from the London Borchard Lines Ltd shipping company were mobilized to bring the shipment.
One ship arrived this morning and the other is expected to enter Ashdod port this Tuesday.
The ships have thousands of refrigerated containers. A dedicated crew at Ashdod Port is prepared to unload the coveted cargo immediately.
