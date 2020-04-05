Ichilov Hospital opens infiltrator coronavirus test compound

Ichilov Hospital, in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Municipality and MDA, today opens a coronavirus testing complex for the population of infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv.

The tests are for "migrants" suffering from the following symptoms in the last 48 hours: fever, diarrhea, cough.

The complex will operate daily from 8am to 4pm on Galilee Street 6 - Central Station in Tel Aviv.

The test is free of charge.