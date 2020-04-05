Dep Min Porush: 'No meaning to collective closure of haredi public'

Deputy Minister Meir Porush referred in Galei Tzahal to the closure on Bnei Brak because of the city's coronavirus outbreak.

"There's no meaning to the collective closure by the army on the haredi public. The treatment of the city's residents can be done by organizations in the haredi community. Treatment should be pinpointed, the haredi public obeys Health Ministry instructions.

"At this point there's complete chaos in the city, lawlessness, as not letting patients out of the city does not meet the public needs of the city. It's a crime."