Diaspora in wake of coronavirus: Special live virtual conference

At 17:00 Israel time today, the Government Press Office (GPO) will hold a virtual meeting spanning communities, countries, and continents over the Zoom application to discuss the coronavirus and the tragedies left in its wake.

The meeting will be attended by Former Israel Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, GPO Director Nitzan Chen, and community representatives from around the world.

The event will be broadcast here on Arutz Sheva.