'Methods effective elsewhere in Israel don't work in Bnei Brak'

Bnei Brak Emergency Team head Maj. Gen. Roni Numa spoke with Assaf Lieberman on Kan News about traffic restrictions in the city.

"We are currently focused on the city, and because of the fear that there will be an outbreak from the city, there are traffic restrictions. In a city of 210,000 people, when doing such a thing for the first time in history, naturally there are problems and controversies; we solve them.

"There's a witch-hunt about the data. We know there's an order of magnitude of 2,000, 2,500 patients. I don't know the amount of people requiring isolation in Bnei Brak, because the methods that work elsewhere in the country don't work here so much."