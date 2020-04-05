World Bank to transfer $5.8 million to Judea, Samaria, and Gaza Arabs

A new $5 million emergency plan has been approved by the World Bank to help Judea, Samaria, and Gaza Arabs respond to health needs as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The program is designed to support efforts to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 and improve clinical care for those infected with the disease.

"This new funding follows a previous reallocation of US$800,000 which the World Bank approved on March 6, 2020 as an immediate support to the Palestinian Ministry of Health under the ongoing Health System Resiliency Strengthening Project to help address urgent health needs and prevent further spread of the virus," says the World Bank website.