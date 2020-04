09:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Report: Senior Hezbollah operative eliminated in Lebanon Hezbollah senior operative Ali Muhammad Yunis was liquidated by unknown forces in southern Lebanon yesterday. The operative was a senior member of the wing for monitoring Hezbollah collaborators and spies. ► ◄ Last Briefs