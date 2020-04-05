Erdan on Bnei Brak closure: 'Considerations were not political'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) spoke about the decision to close Bnei Brak because of coronavirus spread, saying the considerations were not political: "Today we pay a price for Purim banquets. Most Health Ministry recommendations relate to localities, the vast majority of which are neighborhoods and communities of the haredi public."

He later referred to reports that he would not hold the post Internal Security Minister in the next government. "I am not in politics these days, I see the publications. I hope the simple logic, which says that while we're dealing with such a critical emergency and the Internal Security Ministry is there, you won't give up so much knowledge and experience that I've gained in emergency management."