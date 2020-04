08:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Sea of Galilee rises one centimeter over weekend The rise in the water level slowed down due to slowing river flow and warming weather. The current level is only 32 cm below the top red line. ► ◄ Last Briefs