Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20
Trump denounces ousted Navy Captain
US President Donald Trump on Saturday offered a blistering denunciation of ex-Navy Captain Brett Crozier, who commanded the USS Theodore Roosevelt during a coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship and was recently dismissed from his position, The New York Post reports.
Crozier was removed late last week after asserting the US Navy was not doing enough to halt the coronavirus outbreak on board the aircraft carrier.
