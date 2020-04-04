Falkland Islands confirms case of coronavirus

Falkland Islands on Friday confirmed the island territory's first case of the coronavirus.

The patient has been hospitalized since March 31 and developed a range of COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in a stable condition and being cared for with necessary isolation procedures.

