Turkey announces curfew for those under age 20

Turkey on Friday announced several new measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the measures, including a curfew restricting members of the public under the age of 20 from leaving their homes except if absolutely necessary.

