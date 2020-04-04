CDC recommends Americans wear masks

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the government recommends that Americans wear masks outside to protect against coronavirus.

In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not advise the use of medical grade masks which should be reserved for health care workers.

He added that the recommendation is an additional voluntary measure.

