France records deadliest day from coronavirus

French hospitals recorded their highest death toll in 24 hours from coronavirus on Friday, with 588 new fatalities, France24 reported.

France's Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, announced the figures during a daily press conference, saying a total of 5,091 people had died in French hospitals since the start of the crisis.

