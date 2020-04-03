PA confirms 22 new cases of coronavirus

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Friday that 22 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the PA, bringing the total number to 193.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah and quoted by the Wafa news agency, Shtayyeh said that under PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' decree extending the state of emergency by 30 more days, all educational facilities, businesses and border crossings will remain shut down for the time being.

