White House to test anyone in close proximity to Trump and Pence

The White House announced on Friday that any person "in close proximity" to President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

“As the Physician to the President and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the President and Vice President, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

