Two Eilat coronavirus carriers forcefully hospitalized

Two residents of the city of Eilat, who were diagnosed with coronavirus, were forcefully hospitalized at the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva on Friday evening after they chose to ignore the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, Kan 11 News reports.

The evacuation was carried out at the request of Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi and with the approval of the Ministry of Health, the Home Front Command and the Eilat District of the Israel Police.

