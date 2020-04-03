Yamina: 'In 2009, Bibi gave 4 ministries to party with just 5 seats'

A senior member of the Yamina party responded to complaints from the Likud party that Yamina, with just 6 seats, is demanding 3 ministries in the unity government currently under formation.

"In 2009, Bibi [PM Netanyahu] wiped the floor with the National Union party," he said, "and even after they recommended him to form a government, he threw them into the opposition and gave 4 ministries to the Independence party then headed by Ehud Barak, which had just 5 seats," he said.