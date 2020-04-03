|
14:00
Reported
News Briefs
Police raid Har Homa apt, 11 found illegally gambling
Last night, Israel Police raided an apartment in the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem and apprehended 11 people illegally gambling as well as violating Health Ministry guidelines for social distancing.
The owner of the apartment was arrested and taken in for questioning on suspicion of running a gambling establishment, and he and the other 10 were each fined NIS 5,000 for violating the government's health regulations.
