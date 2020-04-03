|
13:48
Reported
Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
Prof. Barbash: 'We won't gain the upper hand over virus this year'
Professor Gabi Barbash, former Director-General of the Health Ministry, responded to allegations that Health Minister Litzman did not abide by his Ministry's guidelines, saying that "if it happened, it's very serious indeed."
Litzman has strenuously denied the allegations.
Barbash added that in his opinion, "We're not going to gain the upper hand over the coronavirus this year."
