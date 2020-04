13:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Ninth grader dies from road accident injuries Doral Zecharia, a ninth grader, has passed away after being critically injured by a vehicle while riding his electric bicycle in Hod Hasharon. His family said of him that he was "an amazing boy, always smiling - everyone loved him." ► ◄ Last Briefs