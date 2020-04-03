IDF to operate in Bnei Brak via Home Front Command

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) spoke with the IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, discussing ways in which the IDF can assist Bnei Brak residents to cope with the lockdown and deal with the swift spread of coronavirus in their city.

Kochavi presented a number of options for IDF involvement, and said that the IDF would operate via the Home Front Command in order "to do whatever we can to support the citizens of the country, and especially Bnei Brak, to curb the spread of the epidemic."