PM: Stricter lockdowns coming to more towns & cities

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a meeting on IDF assistance to be provided to the Bnei Brak Municipality, which was attended by the Ministers of the Interior, Defense, & Internal Security, as well as the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and special adviser to the municipality of Bnei Brak General Ronny Numa.

The Prime Minister decided that the IDF would be required to give all possible assistance to the Bnei Brak municipality, in order to enable it to fulfill its responsibilities, and ordered that a similar approach be taken with other areas recommended by the Health Ministry.