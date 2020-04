13:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 'More women are immersing in ritual baths' Read more Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, says many are connecting to their roots now. 'People want to come to closer to the Creator.' ► ◄ Last Briefs