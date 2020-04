13:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 UTJ MK: No media in Bnei Brak over Shabbat MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ) spoke with the Director-General of the Ministry of Internal Security, asking him to prohibit the entrance of journalists and photographers to Bnei Brak over Shabbat, and to take into account the way of life of the city's residents and prevent provocations from occurring. ► ◄ Last Briefs