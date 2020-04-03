Bnei Brak lockdown creates a 'death trap' for residents

Deputy mayor of Bnei Brak Gedalya Ben Shimon has warned that the declaration of Bnei Brak as a "restricted zone" could have catastrophic consequences.

"The current lockdown is a death trap for the elderly who live here," he said. "People are flocking to the few supermarkets that are open, which just increases the likelihood of contagion. If there had been a proper lockdown, with the army taking responsibility for providing families with their basic needs to their doorsteps, then it might have helped, but doing things like this, in half measures, is just going to make things worse. The government should urgently rethink its approach," he pleaded.