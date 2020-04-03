Man in twenties in serious condition, placed on life support

Assuta hospital in Ashdod reports that in the last day, there has been a deterioration in the condition of a young man in his twenties who was admitted after contracting coronavirus.

He is currently in an induced coma and on a ventilator, but the level of oxygen in his tissues has not risen. After consulting with his family, it was decided to transfer him to the ICU in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv where he will be placed on life support.