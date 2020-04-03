Likud: Why should Yamina get 3 portfolios when they only have 6 seats?

A source from the Likud party claims that the MKs from the Yamina party are refusing to enter the coalition unless they receive three ministerial portfolios.

"After crushing Bayit Yehudi, Bennett and Shaked are dragging religious Zionism into the opposition due to their attempts to wangle ministerial portfolios for themselves," he said. "Yamina has just 6 seats - Shas has 9. And although Yamina is so much smaller, both parties were offered two ministries apiece. But now Yamina is demanding 3 ministries - why?" he questioned.

"At a time when Likud is trying to get Blue & White to agree to the application of sovereignty in the settlements, the threats coming from Bennett and Shaked are just making Blue & White harden their own position and making it less likely that sovereignty will happen at all. We call on Bennett to show responsibility and join the government," he concluded.