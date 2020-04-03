34 people mistakenly ordered to enter isolation

34 residents of Shavei Shomron claim that the orders they received from the Health Ministry to enter isolation were issued in error.

The 34 people received automated messages telling them that at a certain time and place, they came into contact with a known virus carrier - but all 34 insist that they were either at home or alone at the times specified.

Seven of them have since been released from isolation orders; the other 27 hope they will be soon.