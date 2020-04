10:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Regavim protests plans to repeal Kaminitz law The Regavim pro-settler NGO is protesting what they believe is the government's intention to repeal the Kaminitz law, saying that it will lead to anarchy and a reversal of progress made in the Arab sector. ► ◄ Last Briefs