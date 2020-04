10:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 5 coronavirus patients in Bnai Zion hospital, 1 in serious condition Five people infected with the coronavirus have been admitted to Bnai Zion Medical Center in Haifa. One of them is in serious condition and is an induced coma and on a ventilator. Three are in moderate condition and one only has mild symptoms. ► ◄ Last Briefs