Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Update: 115 in serious condition, 95 on ventilators Updated figures from the Health Ministry reveal that the number of those infected by coronavirus in Israel has risen to 7,030, with 115 people in serious condition and 95 of those on ventilators.